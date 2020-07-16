Brent Read Provides An Update On Nick Cotric's Club Future

Triple M's news breaker Brent Read has provided an update on the club future of Nick Cotric.

The NSW Blues representative is off contract at the end of the 2020 season and has a big offer on the table from the Canterbury Bulldogs.

And now it seems as though his current club, Canberra Raiders, have heaped the pressure on the 21-year-old.

Ready also provided an update on the possible club future of Jack de Belin and also the Wests Tigers in the middle of a COVID hotspot; hear the full chat below.