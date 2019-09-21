Brent Read Provides An Update On The Club Future Of Ryan Papenhuyzen

Triple M's League insider Brent Read has provided an update on the future of boom rookie Ryan Papenhuyzen.

As mentioned by Ready the Storm were trying to offload Papenhuyzen at the beginning of the year due to salary cap pressure.

At the time, the Wests Tigers junior was third choice fullback for the Storm behind Scott Drinkwater and Jahrome Hughes.

Incredibly, ALL 15 of the other NRL clubs passed on signing the 21-year-old who has now locked down the famous Number 1 jersey at the Storm.

