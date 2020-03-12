Brent Read Provides An Update On The Futures Of Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera
Triple M’s Brent Read has provided an update on the futures of Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera.
The pair were both stood-down following incidents during the club’s pre-season trip to Port Macquarie.
Ready spoke to NRL CEO Todd Greenberg and provided this update on The Rush Hour with MG.
