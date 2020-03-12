Brent Read Provides An Update On The Futures Of Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera

ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG

Article heading image for Brent Read Provides An Update On The Futures Of Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera

Getty Images

Triple M’s Brent Read has provided an update on the futures of Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera.

The pair were both stood-down following incidents during the club’s pre-season trip to Port Macquarie.

Ready spoke to NRL CEO Todd Greenberg and provided this update on The Rush Hour with MG.

LISTEN HERE:

Ready also provided an update on Tyson Frizell’s club future; hear the full chat below.

15 hours ago

Triple M NRL
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M NRL
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs