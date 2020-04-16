Brent Read Provides An Update On The NRL's Broadcasting Rights

ON TRIPLE M

Article heading image for Brent Read Provides An Update On The NRL's Broadcasting Rights

Triple M & The Australian's Brent Read has provided an update on the possibility of the Seven or Ten TV networks possibly taking over the NRL broadcasting rights.

LISTEN HERE:

"Seven & Ten have been keeping an eye on this for a while but I'm not sure it's a realistic option at the moment," Ready told Triple M. 

"Peter V'Landys sent a message to all the Chairs of the clubs last night and told them Nine are fully committed to rugby league. 

"Maybe down the track Seven & Ten are an option for the game but I find it nard to believe they'd jump in and grab the rights now."

9 hours ago

Triple M NRL
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M NRL
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs