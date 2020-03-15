Brent Read Provides An Update On The Warriors Following News They Could Depart Australia Next Week

ON TRIPLE M NRL

Article heading image for Brent Read Provides An Update On The Warriors Following News They Could Depart Australia Next Week

Getty Images

Triple M's Brent Read has provided an update on the status of the New Zealand Warriors. 

LISTEN HERE:

Pete Badel from The Courier Mail revealed the Warriors will only stay in Australia for the next seven days and not the indefinite period the league was thought to believe. 

Post

If the Warriors were to return to New Zealand following their game against Canberra Raiders next week, all players and officials would need to self-isolate for 14-days. 

19 hours ago

Triple M NRL
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M NRL
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs