Brent Read Provides An Update On The Warriors Following News They Could Depart Australia Next Week

Triple M's Brent Read has provided an update on the status of the New Zealand Warriors.

Pete Badel from The Courier Mail revealed the Warriors will only stay in Australia for the next seven days and not the indefinite period the league was thought to believe.

If the Warriors were to return to New Zealand following their game against Canberra Raiders next week, all players and officials would need to self-isolate for 14-days.