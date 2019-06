Triple M's League insider Brent Read has provided an update Tyrone Peachey's situation.

Reports have suggested Peachey is looking for a release from his current Titans contract with Penrith on his radar.

However, the interest might've fizzled from his former club.

LISTEN HERE:

Ready also opened up on Matt Lodge's NRL future with Parramatta attempting to lure him back to Western Sydney; hear the full chat below.