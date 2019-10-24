- NRL NewsBrent Read Reckons Manly Fans Shouldn’t Be Worried About The Trbojevic Brothers Possibly Leaving
Triple M’s Brent Read has provided an update on the future of both Jake and Tom Trbojevic.
Both can hit the open market as of November 1 and begin negotiations with rival clubs, which the Bulldogs are reportedly willing to offer a $10-million four-year package.
Ready told The Rush Hour with MG Manly fans shouldn’t be worried.
Ready also had an update on the future of Latrell Mitchell and Alex Glenn; hear the full chat below.