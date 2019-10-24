Triple M’s Brent Read has provided an update on the future of both Jake and Tom Trbojevic.

Both can hit the open market as of November 1 and begin negotiations with rival clubs, which the Bulldogs are reportedly willing to offer a $10-million four-year package.

Ready told The Rush Hour with MG Manly fans shouldn’t be worried.

