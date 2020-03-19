Brent Read Reveals Details Behind The NRL's Decision To "Force" Players Into Self-Isolation

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg and ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys announced that all NRL players will be forced into self-isolation immediately.

The decision is to minimise player risk to contracting the COVID-19 virus and keep the NRL competition playing.

Triple M's Brent Read revealed details behind the NRL's decision on The Rush Hour with MG.

Ready also provided an update on the status of State of Origin; hear the full chat below.