Brent Read Reveals The Changes Happening At The Wests Tigers

Benji Marshall won't be the only major departure from the Wests Tigers in 2021.

Triple M's Brent Read joined The Saturday Scrum to reveal all the changes that are set to take place at the Tigers, including a new assistant coach to work with Michael Maguire.

