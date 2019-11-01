Brent Read Reveals The Three Players The Wests Tigers Are Chasing To Sign

League journalist Brent Read has revealed the three players the Wests Tigers are in the market for following the November 1 market opening.

And with the club having plenty of money to spend following the medical retirement of Ben Matulino and the releasing of Ryan Matterson.

Ready joined Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG to provide all the details.

Ready also provided an update on the futures of Latrell Mitchell, Brodie Croft and David Fifita; Hear the full chat below.