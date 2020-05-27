Brent Read Reveals What ASADA Said When Asked Why They Waited Six Months To Disclose Bronson Xerri's Results

It was the news that rocked the rugby league world, just 48 hours out from what is arguably the most anticipated return to footy the game has ever seen.

But as the initial shock of Bronson Xerri's provisional suspension for testing positive for a prohibited substance wore off, questions were being asked - and one question more than others.

If the sample was taken in November 2019, why have the results only now been disclosed?

That was the very question The Australian's Brent Read asked the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA), he tells The Rush Hour with MG.

The 19-year-old now has the opportunity to have his B-sample tested, but will be prohibited from playing while his provisional suspension in is place.

If the second sample returns a similar result, it carries a hefty penalty for the young Sharks player, although it may not automatically signal the end of his career, Ready explains.

