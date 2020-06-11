Brent Read Reveals When ALL NRL Clubs Will Return To Their Home Grounds

READY'S MAIL

Article heading image for Brent Read Reveals When ALL NRL Clubs Will Return To Their Home Grounds

Getty Images

Triple M's NRL insider Brent Read has revealed when ALL clubs are set to return to their home grounds. 

Currently, all games are being split between six stadiums (three in NSW, two in Queensland & 1 in Victoria) due to COVID-19 protocols set by the NRL.

The decision to revert back to home grounds for all NRL wasn't set to be discussed until at least Round 10. 

But according to Ready that is set to change.

LISTEN HERE:

Ready also revealed the Bulldogs are set to make a major signing for the rest of the 2020 season and beyond; hear the full chat below.

2 hours ago

Triple M NRL
Readys Mail
The Rush Hour With MG
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Readys Mail
The Rush Hour With MG
Triple M NRL
Readys Mail
The Rush Hour With MG
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs