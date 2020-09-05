Brent Read's Awkward Mail Regarding Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's NRL Future With Nathan Brown In-Studio

It was one of the most awkward mail segments of the year when Brent Read joined the Saturday Scrum.

Ready revealed the Warriors were more than likely to be based in Redcliff for the 2021 season.

And thus placing huge doubt over the club future of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who could make the switch to Rugby Union if the Warriors return to Australia.

The awkwardnesses came with Ready revealing the information with incoming Warriors coach Nathan Brown in-studio.

Ready also provided an update on the search for the next Broncos coach; hear the full chat below.