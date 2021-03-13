Brent Read's BIG Update On Adam Reynolds' Contract Situation At The Rabbitohs

Adam Reynolds contract situation at the South Sydney Rabbitohs was a huge part of the pre-season. 

According to Reynolds, him and the club were "not on the same page" when it come to a new contract. 

Triple M's news breaker Brent Read provided a major update on the Saturday Scrum.

Ready also revealed the Panthers star, who is set to sign a long term contract extension with the club; hear the full chat below.

