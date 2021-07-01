Brent Read's Huge Update On Gareth Widdop's Return To The NRL

Triple M's news breaker Brent Read has revealed a major update on Gareth Widdop's return to the NRL.

Widdop left Australia at the end of the 2019 NRL season, returning to England to play with the Warrington Wolves.

However, reports earlier this year revealed Widdop is keen to return back to Australia and Ready joined The Rush Hour with MG & Liam on Thursday with the latest.

Ready also revealed the latest on the futures of Dale Finucane and Tevita Pangai Jnr.