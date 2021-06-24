Brent Read's Latest Update On The Club Future Of Tevita Pangai Jnr

Just a week ago Tevita Pangai Jnr was tipped to be joining the Wests Tigers after being told he was unwanted at the Brisbane Broncos.

But according to Triple M's Brent Read another rival NRL club is now monitoring the situation and potentially ready to make a big play for the 25-year-old.

LISTEN HERE:

Ready also revealed the Rugby League World Cup set to take place later this year is on the brink of postponement; hear the full chat below.