Brent Read's Mail On Adam Elliot's Club Future After "Parting Ways" With The Bulldogs

Late on Friday night Adam Elliot's career at the Bulldogs came to an end.

The Bulldogs released a statement revealing the club and Elliot have parted ways after his latest off-field indiscretion.

Triple M's Brent Read joined The Rush Hour on Monday and shared an update on where Elliot may land next season.

Ready also shared an update on the future of Ash Taylor and the huge decision at the Knights regarding Mitch Pearce and Kalyn Ponga; hear the full chat below.