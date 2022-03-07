Brent Read's Mail On IF Adam Reynolds Will Lineup For The Broncos In Round 1

Triple M's Brent Read has shared his latest mail on IF Adam Reynolds will lineup for the Broncos in round 1 against former club the Rabbitohs.

Reynolds' mandatory seven day isolation will end hours before Friday night's blockbuster clash.

Ready provided the latest update on LiSTNR's The Monday Scrum with Benji Marshall telling the show if he was in Reynolds' shoes he wouldn't play in the game.

