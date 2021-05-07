Brent Read's Mail On The Contract Statuses Of Three Eels' Superstars

Triple M's news breaker Brent Read has revealed the latest on the contract situations of three big name Parramatta Eels' players.

Nathan Brown, Mitch Moses and Ryan Matterson's futures were all discussed on Thursday's edition of The Rush Hour with MG & Liam.

LISTEN HERE:

Ready also revealed what went on behind the scenes at the Dragons following a Instagram photo involving Corey Norman; hear the full chat below.