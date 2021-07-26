Brent Read's Mail On The Immediate Futures Of Aaron Woods, Anthony Milford & Moses Mbye
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG
Getty Images
Triple M NRL's news breaker Brent Read has shared an update on the immediate playing futures of Aaron Woods, Anthony Milford & Moses Mbye.
Earlier reports suggest all three players could be on the move before the August 2 transfer deadline.
Ready joined The Rush Hour with MG & Liam on Monday with the latest update.
LISTEN HERE:
Ready also revealed the NRL club on the verge of making Rooster Joey Manu the game's next million dollar player; hear the full chat below.