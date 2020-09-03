Brent Read’s Update On Benji Marshall’s NRL Club Future

This past week Benji Marshall was told he won't be needed at the Wests Tigers beyond this season.

However, the Tigers club legend has revealed he is keen to play on at another NRL club.

Triple M's news breaker Brent Read joined The Rush Hour with MG on Thursday night with an update on where Benji might land.

LISTEN BELOW:

Ready also provided an update on the Dragons coaching candidates which is down to three plus the big name club chasing the unwanted Alex Johnston; hear the full chat below.