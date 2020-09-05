Brent Read's Update On Who Will Be The Next Brisbane Broncos Coach

Replacing an interim with an interim?

Well, that's a serious consideration for the Brisbane Broncos who are reportedly keen to sign Craig Bellamy as the club's head coach.

But that can't happen until at least 2022 with Bellamy contracted to the Storm for next season.

Triple M's Brent Read had all the details on the Saturday Scrum.

Ready also provided an update on the New Zealand Warriors situation for 2021; hear the full chat below.