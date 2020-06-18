Brent Read Shares Insight Into His Chat With Cameron Smith Amidst Retirement Talk

Triple M's Brent Read has shared his insight into his chat with Cameron Smith, amidst talk surrounding his future in the game. 

According to Ready, there is plenty riding on Smith's decision to play on including a clause in the contract of now-Tigers hooker Harry Grant. 

Ready also revealed who the Dragons are chasing to replace the soon to be departed James Graham; hear the full chat below.

