Veteran League journalist Brent Read has told Triple M he would be stunned if Jai Arrow remains at the Gold Coast Titans.

The Titans have offered Arrow at monster $3million four-year deal to stay at the club.

However, the Titans have allowed Arrow to being negotiations with other clubs before the November 1 window opening.

And it seems as though Arrow's desire to win a Premiership will see the Gold Coast local leave the club.

