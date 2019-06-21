Brett Eldredge Tops The Charts With "Love Someone"

Brett Eldredge has just notched up his seventh country chart-topper with his single “Love Someone.” Seven just might be Brett’s lucky number as earlier this year he also marked his seventh Platinum single “The Long Way.”

Brett’s latest number, one was written by Eldredge along with Ross Copperman, Heather Morgan, The song reaching the top of the Mediabase / Country Aircheck country airplay chart this week. “Love Someone” has also topped 75 million streams.

“It’s been a hell of a ride with ‘Love Someone,’” Eldredge said. “I have to thank Ross Copperman and Heather Morgan for bringing your amazing gifts and writing this song with me… and of course I have to thank my insanely passionate fans, country radio and my team for their belief in me and my music. What a way to finish out this album – and we are just getting started!”

Brett was in Illinois at the Tailgate N’ Tallboys music festival when here learned of his latest success. It also happened to be Father’s Day in the US (Sunday 16th June) so Brett had his dad join him for a special fan-fuelled version of his newest number one – it went like this:

Brett is currently writing and recording his next album.