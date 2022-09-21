Brett Kirk Addresses The Famous "Thanks Basil" Video
A truly unique individual
Image: Channel 7
Brett Kirk addressed the now famous "Thanks Basil" video from his Channel 7 boundary rounding debut on Michelle, Xav and Baz for Breakfast this morning.
"It was the first time the Saturday arvo crew were together, so I thought I’d do something different here other than talk about the weather and teams in the rooms," Kirk said.
"I’ve copped a bit of stick over time, but I actually wasn’t taking the piss at all, it’s fair dinkum!"
Kirk said it wasn’t completely scripted but he knew the vibe he was going for.
"It was my first, sort of, intro into media, so I didn’t have too much training or anything," he said.
"I knew it was my first cross with the Saturday afternoon team, so I had a little bit of a think about what I’d like to do and then just threw it out there!"
The famous video, taken from the Essendon rooms ahead of a game against Port Adelaide at what is now called Marvel Stadium, had its 10th anniversary earlier this year:
Rudi Edsall