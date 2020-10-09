Brett Ratten Addresses Consoling Injured Ruckman Paddy Ryder During The Week

On the Friday Huddle.

Article heading image for Brett Ratten Addresses Consoling Injured Ruckman Paddy Ryder During The Week

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten joined the Friday Huddle ahead of tonight's semi-final clash against the Tigers.

Ratten addressed the major blow from the dying stages of last week's win. Paddy Ryder was best on ground but unfortunately went down with a hamstring with seconds left on the clock. 

Rats told the boys how he dealt with Ryder during the week after scans confirmed his season was over.  

LISTEN HERE: 

Catch the full chat with Ratten leading up to tonight's semi-final. 

 

9 October 2020

Paddy Ryder
Brett Ratten
Triple M Footy
Listen Live!
Paddy Ryder
Brett Ratten
Triple M Footy
Paddy Ryder
Brett Ratten
Triple M Footy
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs