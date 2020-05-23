Brett Ratten Explains Where He Lands On Shortened Quarters, A Night Grand Final And Extended Interchange

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten explained how he feels about shortened quarters, a night grand final and a potentially extended interchange bench on the Saturday Rub today.

On shorter quarters:

“I think it’s good to protect our lists, you know, and maybe the injury rate in this 16 week period, I think it’s something that we can manage and make sure we keep our quality, our best 10 out on the field.”

Day, night, or twilight grand final:

“It’s just great to be back in footy, whether we play day or night, but I don’t really care to be honest. I would just love to be a part of it.”

On the potential for an extended interchange bench:

“Let’s just see where the game sits and what the injury rate is early and is it manageable? Because of the reduction of virtually a quarter in the game I think let’s let water find its own level and make some calls from there.”

Ratten also discussed isolation, St Kilda fans and more.

