Brett Ratten Gives Some Insight On How St Kilda Will Replace Their Missing Players Against Richmond

Saints will replace the players they’ll be missing for Friday night’s semi-final against Richmond.

Speaking in the context of who will play on Richmond key forward Tom Lynch, Ratten outlined some of the players who can come into the Saints side.

“We’ve got the options, [Josh] Battle has trained really well this week so far,” Ratten said.

“And Dylan Roberton’s played [in scratch matches] all year, and played pretty well on the weekend as well.”

“So we’ve got some options there, Jonathon Marsh has played back as well… so we’ve got a few options there that we can swing some of those talls to come down and support our defence.”

The Saints will be missing Paddy Ryder, who has had surgery on an injured hamstring tendon, Jake Carlisle, who has left the hub to be at the birth of his third child, and Ben Long, who has been suspended for a high bump on Jack Macrae.

Ratten indicated the Saints will take their challenge of that suspension further after the tribunal upheld it last night, however.

“We’re gonna sit down this morning and look at the optiosn to appeal that decision,” he said.

“So we’ll probably put something into the AFL which way we’re gonna go with that.”

