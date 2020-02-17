Brett Ratten Returning Tom Browne's Sneaker In The Most Confusing Footy Story Of 2020

We've got an early candidate for the strangest footy story of the year.

This morning from The Hot Breakfast's Footy Day at St Kilda's headquarters, Saints coach Brett Ratten arrived with one of Tom Browne's shoes.

Ratten explained that Greame 'Gubby' Allen had asked him to return Browne's single sneaker that had been in his car for a year!

The Hot Breakfast team were extremely confused & asked Browne to explain the bizarre situation.

LISTEN HERE:

Catch the full chat with Brett Ratten and St Kilda midfielders Jack Steel & Luke Dunstan from Moorabbin this morning.

Here is the presentation of Browne's shoe that was in Gubby's car.