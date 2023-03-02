Brett Sutton Urges Victorians To Receive Covid Booster

Victoria’s chief health officer has urged people to receive a booster Covid vaccine.

Describing the booster dose was “like recharging your phone when the battery is low”, CHO Brett Sutton said with winter approaching, now was the best time for another vaccine.

“Covid is still with us, and getting your booster remains the best way to boost your immunity to protect your loved ones against the virus and its variants,” he said in a video posted to social media on Thursday.

For some Victorians, it had been more than six months since their last Covid vaccine, and Mr Sutton said their immunity to the disease would have significantly decreased.

All people over 18-years-old or below 18 and above 65 with a disability of severe medical condition are eligible for the 2023 booster.

