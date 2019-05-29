Brett Young Celebrates Mulit-Week No. One Smash

Photo Credit: Ed Rode Photography / (L-R) Producer Dann Huff, Ben Caver, Brett Young, Charles Kelley, Justin Ebach

Multi-PLATINUM selling performer Brett Young, celebrated the catapulting success of his fifth consecutive No. One single “Here Tonight,” alongside co-writers Ben Caver, Justin Ebach and Charles Kelley.

Hosted by ASCAP and SESAC at Nashville’s The Sutler packed with BMLG Records, teammates, family and friends, the lead single from Young’s TICKET TO L.A. (BMLG Records) touts multi-week chart-topping status and has quickly surpassed 100 million streams in the US. “Here Tonight” serves as the first-ever No. One as a songwriter for Ben Caver (ASCAP), fourth for Justin Ebach (SESAC) and eighth for Charles Kelley (ASCAP).



Additionally this week, Young is sharing the highly-anticipated follow-up single, “Catch,” with country radio – check it out below.

