Brett Young Unveils “Acoustic Sessions” Video Series

Following a number of recent career accolades including his fifth consecutive No. One hit, cementing him as “one of country’s most consistent radio stars” (Rolling Stone), MULTI-platinum selling artist Brett Young this week revealed “Acoustic Sessions,” a video series delivering stripped-down performances of hits and album cuts from his chart-topping sophomore album TICKET TO L.A. (BMLG Records).

Available now, the debut installment “Here Tonight” features co-writer Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley, collaborating for an acoustic spin on the multi-week chart-topper, surpassing 100 million streams. Additional “Acoustic Sessions” videos will be unveiled in the coming months.

Additionally this week, Young is celebrating a CMT Music Awards nomination for Performance of the Year following his “Motownphilly” collaboration with Boyz II Men from CMT Crossroads.

