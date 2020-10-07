Brian Johnson & Angus Young React To When 'Advance Australia Fair' Was Briefly Swapped For AC/DC At An AFL Final

"I'm standing!"

Article heading image for Brian Johnson & Angus Young React To When 'Advance Australia Fair' Was Briefly Swapped For AC/DC At An AFL Final

Image: Getty

It's an unofficial Australian national anthem, but for about one second at an AFL final, everyone stood for it.

Brian Johnson & Angus Young from AC/DC joined Mick Molloy and Jane Kennedy on Kennedy Molloy on Wednesday, where Mick quizzed them over an infamous - and cheeky - finals moment.

Pre-game, with everyone in the venue standing for Advance Australia Fair, the PA played the first two bars of It's A Long Way To The Top instead.

Turns out Brian and Angus didn't even know it happened!

WHEN 'ADVANCE AUSTRALIA FAIR' WAS SWAPPED FOR AC/DC:

Don’t miss a moment of Kennedy Molloy and subscribe to the Catch Up podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.

13 hours ago

Kennedy Molloy
ACDC
AFL
Listen Live!
Kennedy Molloy
ACDC
AFL
Kennedy Molloy
ACDC
AFL
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs