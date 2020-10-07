It's an unofficial Australian national anthem, but for about one second at an AFL final, everyone stood for it.

Brian Johnson & Angus Young from AC/DC joined Mick Molloy and Jane Kennedy on Kennedy Molloy on Wednesday, where Mick quizzed them over an infamous - and cheeky - finals moment.

Pre-game, with everyone in the venue standing for Advance Australia Fair, the PA played the first two bars of It's A Long Way To The Top instead.

Turns out Brian and Angus didn't even know it happened!

WHEN 'ADVANCE AUSTRALIA FAIR' WAS SWAPPED FOR AC/DC:

Don’t miss a moment of Kennedy Molloy and subscribe to the Catch Up podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.