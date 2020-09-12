Brian Johnson & Dave Grohl Are Saving Our Boredom With A New Documentary Out This Month

Two of the biggest legends in rock, Dave Grohl and Brian Johnson have joined forces for a new documentary.

The two will sit down for a conversation for the program bluntly titled Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl, talking about their lives on the road, fronting the world's biggest rock bands.

The Sky Arts documentary was recording at Studio 606, in California before lock down.

Speaking about legends, let's revisit Lee Simon with Brian Johnson and Angus Young:





Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl is out this month.





