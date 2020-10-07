Brian Johnson Talks About The Ease Of Working With AC/DC On The New Album

Joining Triple M's Kennedy Molloy to play the brand new AC/DC single 'Shot In The Dark', the band talked about the ease of working together on the new stuff.

A big day for AC/DC fans with the first play of their brand new single Shot In The Dark and the announcement of their seventeenth studio album, POWER UP, the band had a laugh with Kennedy Molloy.

When asked about working on the new stuff, lead singer Brian Johnson said; "You ask any singer, give them a good song, he's gonna sing it the best he can... it was just a joy for everybody. You look around you and you see their face, Angus, Stevie, Phil, Cliff. We had a ball."

Hear the full interview with Brian Johnson and Angus Young from AC/DC with Kennedy Molloy:





Shot In The Dark by AC/DC is available now

POWER UP is the brand new album from AC/DC, available November 13th





