Brian Lara Blasts Windies' Struggling Middle Order

West Indies legend Brian Lara has taken aim at his former side's middle order, with the struggling tourists starring down the barrel of defeat in the second Test in Adelaide.

Lara, who's calling the series for Triple M, let rip on Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood and Devon Thomas after the three-to-six batters combined for just 30 runs in the first innings while chasing Australia's monster total of 511.

“Leaving the two openers out, three-to-six… check the scores and then check the scores of seven-to-nine, and you would realise the West Indies would literally maybe have to bat the wrong batting order,” Lara said on Triple M's cricket coverage.

“Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva and we saw Alzarri Joseph as well, all putting up a fight.

“The openers laid a foundation, and nothing came from that number three, four and five positions.

“It’s a very simple, basic technique you need for good fast bowling. You’ve got to know where your off stump is.

“You’ve got to be able to play straight and expect the ball that’s coming in… there’s a lack of confidence, a lack of no-how and awareness in that top order – starting with Shamarh Brooks and Jermaine Blackwood.”

