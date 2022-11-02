Brian Lara Joins Australia’s Best Call Team As Triple M Cricket Locks In 2022/23 Commentary Roster

As the summer of cricket draws near Triple M Cricket is proud to announce the addition of West Indian legend Brian Lara to its all-star commentary team.

Lara joins Triple M Cricket for the two tests against the West Indies in Perth and Adelaide. "The Prince" scored 11,953 Test runs over his glittering 131 match career, including a world record 400* against England in 2004.

Lara joins the list of returning talent for Triple M Cricket in season 2022-23, including former Australian captain Mark Taylor, classy batter Mark Waugh, Greg Blewett and Callum Ferguson. Lord Ian Botham and Isabelle Westbury courageously abandon the English winter to join Triple M’s star-studded line-up.

Former South African Test bowler Morne Morkel will provide his insights for the matches against the Proteas in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, while fellow quick Mitch Johnson will be in the commentary box in Perth when Australia faces the West Indies on the fastest pitch in world cricket.

Current Australian T20 captain Aaron Finch will pad up again for Triple M Cricket, joining the call team for the season-opening ODIs against England, commencing on Thursday 17 November in Adelaide.

Triple M Cricket has also assembled the best collection of ball-by-ball callers in the game, including 2022 ACRA winning Best Sports Presenter James Brayshaw, no.1 sports podcaster Mark Howard,* Dan Ginnane, Gus Worland, Jack Heverin and Chris Dittmar.

Candice Warner will also give the Triple M fan base an insight to life on the road with the Australian cricket team.

LiSTNR will stream every cricket game, and all the hilarious banter, Australia wide. Along with Triple M’s FM broadcast in the five capital cities, cricket fans will be able to download the LiSTNR app and hear the cricket calls wherever they play, work and holiday right across Australia this summer.

SCA Head of Sports Content, Ewan Giles, said: “Triple M Cricket was the smash hit during last year’s Ashes series on Australian soil and the network’s expert commentary team pioneered a new soundtrack to summer across Australia, introducing cricket to commercial FM radio and available to stream on LiSTNR. We’re excited to bring listeners an even bigger and better cricket commentary team this season as we call all the balls for what is shaping up to be a huge Summer of Cricket.”

Mark Taylor AO said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be part of the Triple M team for the upcoming ‘Summer of Cricket’. Working alongside the likes of Ian Botham, Big Merv, Hadds, Blewy and JB will be great fun and calling what will be a great series is the ideal way to enjoy Summer.”

James Brayshaw said: “One of Australia’s greatest ever test captains and one of cricket’s greatest ever match winners together on Triple M cricket. Literally cricket royalty… how good!”

