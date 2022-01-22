Brian Laundrie Confesses To Gabby Petito's Murder In A Notebook

Police have announced that Brian Laundrie, boyfriend of murdered travel blogger Gabby Petito, admitted to killing his girlfriend in a notebook found near his body which was discovered in Florida swamp land.

Brian Laundrie has long been the prime suspect in the murder of Gabby Petito but police had never officially announced Laundrie as the killer.

Investigators also discovered Laundrie had sent text message following Gabby’s murder with the intent to deceive people into thinking she was still alive.

The exact content of Mr Laundries entry in the notebook along with the texts sent to deceive investigators, has not been released to the public.

Although, it was revealed that the text messages had been sent between Brian Laundrie’s phone and Gabby Petito’s phone.

In a public statement FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge, Michael Schneider said the investigation had concluded Brian was the only person involved in Gabby’s murder.

"The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito,” he said.

After a lengthy search, Police discovered 22-year-old Gabby Petito’s body at a Grand Teton National Park campground in Wyoming.

After being assessed by a coroner, it was determined that Gabby had been dead for approximately three weeks and had suffered blunt force trauma to the neck and head as well as manual strangulation.

Suspicions were raised after Brian Laundrie returned home in September with the couple’s van but without Gabby.

Mr Laundrie went missing shortly after arriving home.

A search was launched for Laundrie, whose remains were later discovered in swamp land at a nature reserve.

Along with Laundrie’s body, police discovered a revolver, a backpack and a notebook.

A coroner determined that Laundrie had taken his own life.

