Brian May Getting Excited Over This Young Band's Chart Success Is Very Humbling

Although he's topped the charts since the 70's, Queen's Brian May is still gets excited over chart success.

The legendary guitarist has produced and helped with guitar on the new single Get Up from UK rock band King's Daughter and seeing Brian's excitement as the new single climbs the charts, is guaranteed to give you the warm and fuzzies.

Brian has used his official, and very entertaining instagram account to share the excitement and encouraging music lovers to download the track, so it can climb the charts.





Get your copy of the feel good hit, Get Up by King's Daughter featuring Brian May here

