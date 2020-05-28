Brian May Imagined His Funeral After Suffering A Heart Attack

Queen guitarist, Brian May, hasn't had a smooth ride during quarantine, first he ripped his gluteus maximus to shreds while gardening, and this week, the rocker suffered a heart attack.

Fans around the world were shocked to hear that Brian May was admitted to hospital after getting pains in his arm and chest. He saw his doctor in time who made sure he got to hospital right away.

Brian May has had stents put in after having blocked arteries and blames his years of performing for the attack.

“50 years of running around with a guitar strap over my left shoulder holding a heavy guitar. But it probably was all worth it!”

He's since taken to social media to thank his fans for all of their support, saying it was like he got to see the nice things people said about him while he was still alive.

You can watch the video here: