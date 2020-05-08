Brian May Says A Bohemian Rhapsody Sequel Would Be Difficult But It Isn't Off The Cards

The Bohemian Rhapsody film was released in 2018, taking away four academy awards.

Brian May initially hinted that there 'might' be a sequel, but now the rocker says it should be a stand alone film.

"I think we should look somewhere else, There are other ideas that we had, but I don't think a sequel will happen," May said.

May is downplaying the likelihood of a sequel, but isn't shutting it out completely, saying that things could change but it would be difficult.

