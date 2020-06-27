Brian Taylor And Damian Barrett Clash Over Accountability For Journalists

Things got tense on the Saturday Rub today when Brian Taylor and Damian Barrett clashed over accountability for journalists.

The clash came in the wake a week of uncertainty following Conor McKenna’s positive Covid 19 test last Saturday.

There were conflicting reports about how many players would have to follow McKenna into quarantine.

In the end only James Stewart and McKenna had to isolate themselves from Essendon, and BT felt that journalists hadn’t been made accountable enough for erroneous reports.

Damo pushed back on Bristle’s comments, suggesting he wouldn’t love having the focus of accountability aimed at him.

