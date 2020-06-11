Brian Taylor Discusses His “Blue In The Street” With Collingwood Team Mate Darren Millane In 1987

The Hot Breakfast this morning reflected on Brian Taylor’s admission that he had a “blue in the street” with Darren Millane when the two were team mates at Collingwood in the 80s.

LISTEN HERE:

BT told the story on his AFL show on Sirius XM with Eddie McGuire, and it was played on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

“I had another blue in the street with one of my best players and my vice captain Darren Millane who has now sadly passed away,” BT said.

“He was one of Collingwood’s best ever players — strong, tough, never take a backward step, and we blued in King Street, which is the nightclub area of Melbourne... one of our best players at Collingwood, Dennis Banks, was a great boxer, and he was the referee on that particular night.

“He saw Darren and myself, team mates, arguing inside and he said ‘come on you two, let’s go outside and sort it out.’ He rung the bell and said ‘righto, box it out’.

“His attitude was get it out of the system so that tomorrow night when we go to training it’s all good, and that’s exactly how it panned out.”

Make sure you get on board our best of Triple M Footy playlist so you never miss anything!

BT said the fight probably went for “two or three minutes”.

“The only thing that stopped it was not Dennis ringing the bell for the end round one, but with the police sirens that were sounding just in the distant reach,” he said.

“We both went in different directions, and Banksy said ‘now you’ve gotta go that way, and you’ve gotta go that way Darren, because they can’t chase both of us.”

Darren Millane’s brother Sean also called in with his recollections.

“They both got a few in,” Sean said.

“They were both standing, then they stopped and started talking… I thought this is ok, it’s all over and then it went again!”

With the footy finally back, make sure you grab the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything!