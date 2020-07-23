Brian Taylor Responds To Patrick Dangerfield’s Calls For 16 A Side Footy

Brian Taylor responded to Patrick Dangerfield’s calls for 16-a-side games of footy on Triple M’s pre-game coverage of the Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs game tonight.

“Now Paddy, couple of things,” BT said.

“Those practice matches that you’ve seen played, no one’s really playing fair dinkum, they don’t tackle in them, I’ve seen them 13-a-side and it still looks confusing.

“And I happen to be the only person here — I know you guys are a little more modern and you’ll go ‘oh here’s the old guy talking again’ — but I actually played in 16-sided competition, and in terms of density of players on the field it made absolutely no difference.

“The VFA was 16-a-side for 30 years, it made little difference to the game.

“If they think that is why they’re gonna find space, why would you change the fabric of the game, the very fabric of the game to try and get congestion clear?”

Joey Montagna agreed with Bristle.

“I think there are other levers that we need to try and pull first,” Joey said.

“Don’t change the whole fabric of the game… try and keep the ball in motion and try and keep a bit of offence in the game.”

