Brian Taylor Responds To Reports That Bruce McAvaney “Roasted” Him
On the Saturday Rub
Image: Getty
Brian Taylor responded to reports that Bruce McAvaney “roasted” him on the Saturday Rub today.
LISTEN HERE:
There was some suggestion that BT had given Bruce nothing after a quip, but Brian said he was concentrating on the game.
“I was thinking more about what I was gonna say when he said it,” BT said.
“So I didn’t hear what he said.”
To confirm, there was no malice or bad intentions on either side’s behalf — Bruce and BT get along well and are enjoying commentating together.
“We love each other,” BT said on the Saturday Rub today.
