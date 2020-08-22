Brian Taylor Responds To Reports That Bruce McAvaney “Roasted” Him

Brian Taylor responded to reports that Bruce McAvaney “roasted” him on the Saturday Rub today.

There was some suggestion that BT had given Bruce nothing after a quip, but Brian said he was concentrating on the game.

“I was thinking more about what I was gonna say when he said it,” BT said.

“So I didn’t hear what he said.”

To confirm, there was no malice or bad intentions on either side’s behalf — Bruce and BT get along well and are enjoying commentating together.

“We love each other,” BT said on the Saturday Rub today.

