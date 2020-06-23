Brian Taylor’s New Nickname For Young Swan James Rowbottom

Brian Taylor has made many cult figures through his commentary, and the Triple M Footy Fan Podcast have picked up another one — young Swan James Rowbottom.

BT called Sydney’s win over North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, and christened Rowbottom “Paddlebum”.

LISTEN HERE:

It also turns out there’s a deeper connection between Bristle and Paddlebum.

The 19-year-old is BT’s nephew, and knew he was a real possibility for copping a nickname when he started.

Make sure you get around the Best of Triple M Footy playlist so you never miss anything!

"Each Christmas, we do a WWE wrestling thing at our farm," Rowbottom told Sydney’s website just after being drafted in 2018.

"One year I went as a schoolboy, so he started calling me 'Schoolboy Jimmy'. That would be disastrous if that came up."

Hopefully he likes Paddlebum a little better!

The Triple M Footy Fan Podcast also discussed Clarko masterminding two wins on the same weekend, who has better meme potential out of Richmond and Geelong, what we need to bring back to footy and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL PODCAST HERE:

With footy finally back, make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best stuff!