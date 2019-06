Two days. Three trucks.

The Napier Street Bridge is the latest bridge in Melbourne to get in on the action of unleashing everything in its disposal on a Melbourne truck.

A trailer smashed into the bridge on Footscray on Tuesday arvo, blocking the entire road and ruining the truck.

It's the third in two days, following a truck that slammed into City Road Rail Bridge earlier in the day and another that careened into the Inkerman Street Bridge the day before.