Bridge Works On Tungamah-Boundary Rd In Katandra

Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) will replace two road bridge crossings on Tungamah‑Boundary Rd, Katandra, as part of its 2019 Winter Works program. A section of the road will be closed to through-traffic for up to six weeks.

The work will commence 7am Wednesday 22 May and conclude 5pm Friday 5 July, weather permitting. Local traffic access to Tungamah-Boundary Rd will not be affected.

The works will see two older bridge crossings replaced by a new single crossing and culvert, representing long-term maintenance savings for GMW customers.

It will be necessary to close Tungamah‑Boundary Rd, between Cosgrove‑Katandra Rd and Pine Lodge North Rd.

Signage will be set-up at these two intersecting sites to detour through-traffic via C364 New Dookie Rd.

For further information, contact GMW Senior Engineer Ben Ross on 0437 367 400 during business hours.