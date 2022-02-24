BridgeClimb Sydney’s Climb For A Cause

Do you want to Climb For A Cause?!

The iconic Bridge Climb Sydney is partnering with mental health research institute Black Dog Institute (BDI) for a charity climb day, called Climb For A Cause.

On Sunday, 1st May 2022, climb teams will be invited to take part in a climb on the beautiful arches of the Sydney Harbour Bridge to contribute to raising important funds towards a mentally healthier Australia.

To support Bridge Climb and Black Dog Institute in their goal of raising $100,000, register a climb team with your family, friends, sporting team and even your colleagues!



Click Here to register… and get in soon so you can start raising those funds to support a mentally healthier Australia, Coasties!

